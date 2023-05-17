ACE summons PTI MPA

LAHORE:The anti-corruption department of Punjab has summoned former MPA Malik Muzaffar Awan today (Wednesday). Malik Muzaffar Awan is accused of illegally building the green town housing scheme. He used his political influence and built a housing scheme without obtaining NOC from any government body. The former MPA did not pay any government fees before developing the housing society. He established the PTI office on government Plot No 34. Malik Muzaffar has built a petrol pump on government plot number 33-32.
