Watercolour painting workshop starts

Lahore:An eight-day Watercolour Painting Workshop started at the Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium Tuesday. The workshop being led by Dr Ajaz Anwar attracted a good number of art enthusiasts. Dr Ajaz Anwar emphasised the significance of passion and unwavering dedication required to excel in the realm of art. Alhamra Chairman Qasim Ali Shah reiterated Alhamra's dedication to art and culture. Executive Director Muhammad Saleem Sagar said that the watercolour painting workshop presents an opportunity for budding artists to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery.