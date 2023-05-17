Commissioner visits public projects

LAHORE:Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Lahore bridge expansion project and Samanabad underpass and was briefed by chief engineer LDA, contractors and project directors about the pace of ongoing development work.

The Commissioner reviewed the construction work according to the daily scheduled targets. He said that the deadline for the completion of the Lahore Bridge Expansion Project is 31st May. The important work of the pillars of Lahore Bridge Extension Project is almost complete. There is no room for any delay. He said that PHA should start horticulture work on the bridge in the last week of May.

Commissioner Lahore said that the Samanabad underpass would be opened to traffic by May 30. He directed that the underpass should be completed as soon as possible and the roads on all four sides should also be completed.

He asked for the schedule for the construction of slip roads along the Samanabad underpass and said that the work was being completed in day and night shifts by deploying monitors on every shift at the Samanabad underpass. The work on the development projects is going on according to the daily construction targets. Samanabad underpass should be completed on the deadline, commissioner directed.