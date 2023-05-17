Lesco body concerned

LAHORE:Lesco Engineers Association (LEA) has taken note of what they call mandatory expenditure being borne by staff concerned for holding Open Kechehri frequently attended by Chairman BoD.
In a meeting with Lesco chief executive, LEA delegation observed ‘upon the heavy expenses on Open Kachehries borne by the concerned Field Formations,’ according to minutes of meeting. As per claim by an official, staff concerned was asked to deposit money for holding such events. He said it was unbearable for employees concerned for spending amount out of their pockets. When contacted, senior management of power utility didn't deny or accept such allegation and offered no comment over specific query raised in this connection.
