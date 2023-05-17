CTO orders Rs2,000 fine for one-way, wrong parking

LAHORE:A meeting of traffic officers was held in Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh under the chairmanship of CTO Lahore Mustansar Feroze.

All traffic circle officers, sector in-charges and wardens attended the meeting. In the meeting, CTO made it clear to the officers that encroachment, wrong parking and illegal parking stands would not be tolerated. He said that zero-tolerance should be adopted for violation of traffic rules, while ordered a crackdown on one-way, encroachment and wrong parking. CTO said that there would be a fine of Rs2,000 for one-way violation and wrong parking. He ordered to register a case on repeated violation. He directed the divisional officers to ensure rotation policy. Absenteeism, rudeness and lack of interest in duties will not be tolerated.