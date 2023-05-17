Youth role in LGs termed important

LAHORE:A consultative session on ‘Role and Function of Local Government’ was held at the Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) here Tuesday.

PSC Director Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, Associate Professor Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, faculty members and students were present while some of the participants joined online. Dr Naumana hoped that the consultation would bring pragmatic policy inputs and said that this project took an innovative and practical approach to democratic governance education-supporting local youth-led problem solving in provinces of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The speakers were of the view that the youth participation in local government was important for the people’s rights and focus on the development system of the welfare state.

The participating students appreciated the activity which aimed to create avenues for the youth to address their needs, capacity building and create more opportunities for them especially related to Local Government.

