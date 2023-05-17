LWMC saves Rs100m per month, CEO informs minister

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is saving an amount of approximately Rs100 million per month due to better financial management under the supervision of Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government Ibrahim Murad. The company is likely to save around Rs1.5 billion annually by adopting such measures.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din called on the caretaker minister on Tuesday and briefed him about the financial matters of the company. Later, talking to media representatives, Ibrahim Murad said that taxpayer's money was the trust of the people and the caretaker government was ensuring judicious use of public exchequer.

He told that the monthly expenses of LWMC have been reduced without compromising on the quality of services. He acknowledged the services of CEO of the company in this regard.

Ibrahim Murad said that by preventing fuel theft and using it only as per requirement, the LWMC was saving Rs45 million per month. Moreover, Rs20 million were being saved from salaries and as much amount was also being saved in monthly payments to the contractors. He said that the company has taken it as a challenge to keep the provincial capital clean.