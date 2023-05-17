Copenhagen cracks down on cars in nightlife zones

COPENHAGEN: Copenhagen will limit cars on narrow streets in areas thronging with bars and clubs from June 1 to crack down on nighttime public disturbances, police said on Tuesday.

The affected streets are all located in lively parts of the capital designated as “nightlife zones”, which police monitor closely, and violations from midnight to 5:00 am will be subject to a 3,000 kroner ($440) fine.

“Drivers parade in their cars in the nightlife zones, they accelerate loudly, play loud music, scream at passers-by and generally create insecurity and traffic situations that are downright dangerous,” Copenhagen police chief Tommy Laursen said. “By banning car traffic, our aim is to prevent all of that,” he added.

The zones are located near Copenhagen´s City Hall, a popular pedestrian area and the old slaughterhouse neighbourhood.