Copenhagen cracks down on cars in nightlife zones

COPENHAGEN: Copenhagen will limit cars on narrow streets in areas thronging with bars and clubs from June 1 to crack down on nighttime public disturbances, police said on Tuesday.
The affected streets are all located in lively parts of the capital designated as “nightlife zones”, which police monitor closely, and violations from midnight to 5:00 am will be subject to a 3,000 kroner ($440) fine.
“Drivers parade in their cars in the nightlife zones, they accelerate loudly, play loud music, scream at passers-by and generally create insecurity and traffic situations that are downright dangerous,” Copenhagen police chief Tommy Laursen said. “By banning car traffic, our aim is to prevent all of that,” he added.
The zones are located near Copenhagen´s City Hall, a popular pedestrian area and the old slaughterhouse neighbourhood.
PARIS: The world must halve single-use plastics and slash throwaway consumption to stem the tide of environmental...
— Photo by authorLONDON: Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice has called upon freedom fighters in the Indian...
NAJAF, Iraq: Funerals were held on Tuesday in Iraq for 78 people killed by the Islamic State group in 2014 and...
ATHENS: A group representing the 57 victims of the head-on collision of two trains in Greece last February said on...
ROME: Archaeologists at Pompeii said on Tuesday that they had uncovered two new skeletons of male victims who likely...
KYIV: Ukraine said on Tuesday that law enforcement had detained the head of the country´s supreme court in a $2.7...