Over 80 pc of 10-year-old South Africans battle to read

JOHANNESBURG: Eight out of 10 South African schoolchildren struggle to read well by the age of 10, an international study published on Tuesday said.

The finding from the US-based Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) showed that 81 percent of South African fourthgraders, aged between nine and 10, battle with reading comprehension.

Inability to read worsened in Africa´s most indistrualised country from 78 percent of youngsters in 2016 to 81 percent in 2021, the latest year studied.

The investigation assessed 400,000 pupils across 57 countries globally. South Africa came lowest, scoring 288 points compared with the international average of 500. The highest was Singapore, with 587 points.

“Unfortunately, the test results reveal disappointingly low scores in reading literacy,” Education Minister Angie Motshekga said Tuesday, commenting on the results at an education conference in the capital Pretoria. She said in many primary schools “reading instruction often focuses solely on oral performance, neglecting reading comprehension and making sense of written words.”