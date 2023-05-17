Tunisian journalist jailed for 5 years on appeal

TUNIS: A Tunisian appeals court has handed a five-year jail term to a radio journalist for disclosing information about the security services, his lawyer said on Tuesday.
Khalifa Guesmi of the private Mosaique FM radio station had appealed a one-year jail term handed down in November before the sentenced was increased under an anti-terrorism law. “This is the heaviest sentence pronounced by the Tunisian courts against a journalist,” Amira Mohamed, vice-president of Tunisian journalists´ union Snjt, told AFP. “It presents a dangerous authoritarian drift and is a flagrant attack on the freedom of the press.”
