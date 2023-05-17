New Zealand hostel fire kills at least six

WELLINGTON: A fire ripped through a four-storey hostel in New Zealand´s capital in the early hours of Tuesday, killing at least six people as others fled for their lives, with some plucked from the roof.

Towering flames and thick smoke could be seen pouring from the top-floor windows of the Loafers Lodge hostel in central Wellington during the night, as 80 firefighters and 20 trucks battled the blaze.

Firefighters found six bodies inside the charred building, but a roof collapse on the top floor prevented them from searching all of the 92-room hostel, emergency services said. Police said the final toll could not be confirmed until they had entered the building for a “methodical” examination once it was made safe, probably on Wednesday.

Six people were taken to hospital, one in serious condition, the city´s ambulance service said. An additional 15 people were treated at the scene.