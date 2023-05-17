Trying to resolve hockey, football issues: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari Tuesday said the ministry was pursuing inability of the football and hockey federations to hold elections and streamline federations’ affairs.
He was responding to the concerns raised by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over the delay in resolving hockey affairs. “The matter will be discussed in the meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee today (Wednesday). We are trying to resolve these issues at the earliest,” the minister said.
Earlier, the defence minister was critical of the PHF’s affairs, saying that these were not addressed properly. “I am heading the committee formed by the PM to resolve the hockey affairs. Hockey is in shambles and being run by incompetent people. We are trying to help it stand on sound footing,” Khawaja Asif said.
