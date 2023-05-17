WAPDA dethrone Army to win women’s softball gold

KARACHI: WAPDA dethroned Army 13-10 to lift women's softball gold in the 34th National Games in Quetta on Tuesday. The bronze medal of the event went to Higher Education Commission (HEC) who defeated Balochistan.

Madiha, Ayesha and Noreena played extremely well for the winners WAPDA, scoring three runs each. They were well assisted by Saiqa and Sidra Iram, who scored two runs each. For Army Zahida scored three runs while Fariha belted two runs. Humaira, Mayda, Rashida, Aasia and Ansa scored one run each. Earlier, HEC downed Balochistan 21-4 to win bronze.