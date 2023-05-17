Ministry again asks PCB to share details of expenditure

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has once again reminded the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee (MC) to share all the details of expenditures, hiring, firing and the process evolved in the run up to Board’s chairman election not later than tomorrow (Thursday).

The ministry, which has the mandate to monitor the PCB’s working, had written a letter to the PCB on April 20 to share all details of the expenditures the MC has made during the first 120 days in power.

The fresh letter written on Tuesday again reminded the MC to share details of the expenditures by May 18, failing which the matter will be brought to the notice of higher authority. The letter signed by the deputy secretary Ministry for IPC has termed the matter as the most urgent.

“The competent authority has shown serious concerns over non-compliance despite the lapse of considerable time, the subject report has not been submitted to this office for further necessary action.

It is therefore, once again directed that the requisite report be submitted to this ministry latest by Thursday, failing which the matter will be brought to the notice of higher authority. This may be treated as "most urgent".

‘The News’ that has access to the letter believes that the ministry has taken a strong notice of the Board’s failure to share details of all the queries.

“The period of Management Committee was extended for two months by the prime minister vide notification dated 23.04.2023 to enable the MC for accomplishment of all the tasks and responsibilities. In this regard, this ministry has already issued directions to the PCB Management Committee for completion of all assigned tasks within a week time, positively, vide letter dated 20th April, 2023, which is still awaited,” the ministry’s reminder says.

‘The News’ also shared salient features of the earlier letter which added that the ministry wants a complete detail of the expenditures under all heads from the time MC came into power.

The earlier letter was sent on April 20, asked the PCB MC to furnish details: i) Complete criteria/SoPs for selection/nomination of members from Regions and Departments for Board of Governors; ii) Detail of Lawsuit instituted against the election conducted by the Election Commissioner in the Regions, Districts and Cities, if any; iii) Detail appointments made by the Management Committee during the period and nature of these employments, temporary, contractual or permanent in nature including national, international coaches for the national team; iv) Detail of total expenditure incurred by the Management Committee during the tenure of the Management Committee; v) Detail of contracts awarded/signed with different entities along-with ToRs, nature of contract as period of contracts may also be furnished to this office; vi) Detail of initiation and closures of pending enquiries against any officials or coaches during the tenure of MC.

The fresh reminder asked to furnish all answers to the queries within the next two days as almost a month had passed since the MC was asked to share details.