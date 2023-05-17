Bilal, Rajia win cycling gold medals

KARACHI: Mohammad Bilal of Army and Rajia Shabbir of WAPDA won their respective men's and women's individual Road Time Trial events of the 34th National Games cycling competitions conducted at DHA Lahore on Tuesday.

In the men's 40 kilometre individual Road Time Trial Bilal clocked 55 minutes and 49.29 seconds. Hanzala of WAPDA won silver with a timing of 56:42.42 and Sanaullah of HEC got bronze with a timing of one hour, one minute and 19.28 seconds.

In the 20km women individual Road Time Trial Rajia got gold with a timing of 33 minutes and 24.59 seconds. Humaira of Army clocked 33:59.31 to finish with a silver medal while Samreen Aslam of Railways clocked 39:40.41 to end with a bronze medal.

Meanwhile the women's 30km team Road Time Trial gold went to WAPDA, Army took silver and HEC claimed bronze medal. WAPDA's crew carrying Rajia, Nida, Razia, Ghazala, Anam and Ayesha did a fine job and collectively clocked an impressive timing of 52:37.35 to win gold.

Army's Razia, Humaira, Nida, Ammara, Areeba and Tayyaba, clocked 53:12.00 to win silver. HEC, which took bronze with a timing of 1:06.47, were represented by Aqsa, Adeen, Hadia, Urwa, Unsa and Kashaf. The men's team road Time Trial was also scheduled to be held on Tuesday but it was postponed to Wednesday (today) because of darkness, an organiser told 'The News'.

Usman, Kishmala win shooting gold medals Army’s Usman Chand and Kishmala Talat won gold medals in National Games at AMU Shooting Range in Jhelum on Tuesday.

Usman won gold in Skeet and Kishmala in Air Pistol event while Navy’s G M Bashir created national records in Rapid Fire Pistol event.

Meanwhile, Navy’s Sara Saleem, Nadira Raees, and Aysha Javed won gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively, in the Prone Rifle event for women.

In the team category of the said event, Navy won gold, Army took silver, and HEC grabbed bronze medal. In the individual category of Air Pistol event, PAF’s Kaleemullah Khan won gold and Army’s Kaleemullah took silver while bronze medal went to Navy’s M Arslan.

In the team category of the said event, Army won gold, Navy took silver, and PAF clinched bronze medal. In the 50 meter (0.22) iron sight rifle event, Balochistan’s M Jan and M Qasim won gold and bronze medals, respectively, while SRA’s Sardar Naseer took silver medal.

In the team category of the said event, BRA won gold, SRA took silver, and Navy grabbed bronze medal.Handball: Army, Punjab, WAPDA and HEC qualified for the semi-finals of the women's handball event in Quetta. The pre-finals will be held on Wednesday (today).

On Tuesday WAPDA defeated Balochistan 39-6 in the women's event while HEC downed KP 26-6. In the men's event Army and HEC have qualified for the semi-finals from Group A while WAPDA and Punjab have reached the pre-finals from Group B.

The semi-finals will be conducted on Wednesday (today). Volleyball: In the volleyball event at the Ayub Stadium, Quetta, Army downed Sindh 3-0 in the men's event. The set score was 25-8, 25-10 and 25-3.

Meanwhile, in the women's event Balochistan crushed KP 3-0 with the set score being 25-21, 25-18, 25-20. In the other show WAPDA defeated Sindh 3-0 with the set score being 25-13, 25-3 and 25-13.

Kabaddi: In the men's kabaddi event Navy, WAPDA, Punjab and KP won their matches on the second day. Navy downed Punjab 42-17, WAPDA bulldozed KP 89-43, Punjab defeated Police 62-37 and KP conquered Sindh 39-28.