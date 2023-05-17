Sports events held in Balochistan

QUETTA: A number of cricket, football and kabaddi matches were held in different parts of Balochistan province that provided ample opportunities to the youth to display their skills in front of large number of cheering spectators.

These healthy sporting activities were part of Paigham-e-Pakistan/Manzil-e-Balochistan initiative. A total of 39 cricket matches were held in different cities including Kech, Chaghi, Barkhan, Musakhel, Sibi and Harnai.

While as many as 23 football fixtures in different cities of Nushki, Panjgur, Harnai, Kech and Sibi brought together local teams and huge crowds. A Kabaddi match was also organised in Sibi that drew huge appreciation from the locals and encouraged the young talent to participate in healthy events.