Naila conquers Mount Lhotse

ISLAMABAD: Naila Kiani successfully ascended the fourth highest mountain in the world -- Mount Lhotse, creating a climbing history. Naila conquered Mt. Everest on May 14 and on May 16, 2023, she scaled Mt. Lhotse. With this accomplishment, she became the first Pakistani woman to climb Mt. Lhotse and the country’s fastest woman to ascend six peaks higher than 8,000 metres. She has already conquered Mt. Everest, and Mt. Annapurna this season. Naila and Pasang Temba Sherpa reached Mount Lhotse at 8:13am on Tuesday.
