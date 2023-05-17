Shaheens all set for one-day series challenge

LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens are set to face Zimbabwe Select in the opening match of their one-day series on Wednesday (today) at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Following their wins in the two four-day matches over Zimbabwe A, the Shaheens are to play six 50-over matches, scheduled to take place at Harare Sports Club from May 17 to May 27.

The Shaheens' squad comprises 16 members, including eight players who have represented Pakistan. In addition to these eight international players, the team will rely on the skills of left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz to replicate his exceptional performance in the red-ball format during the white-ball series. Mumtaz claimed a total of 15 wickets across the two four-day matches, with an impressive 11 wickets in the first game at Kwekwe Sports Club in Kwekwe.

In the batting department, Shaheens will be banking on Haseebullah, Mohammad Huraira and Omair Bin Yousuf – all of whom struck centuries in the two four-dayers – to take their form with the bat into the limited-overs series.

With the inclusion of Saim Ayub, who recently represented Pakistan in eight T20Is, the Shaheens have added more depth to their batting lineup. On the eve of the series, Saim Ayub said: “Representing the Pakistan men's team in T20Is has been an incredible experience, and I'm thrilled to bring that valuable experience to the Shaheens for this 50-over series against Zimbabwe Select.

“The preparations at the Harare Sports Club have been intense and focused. We have been working hard on all aspects of our game.” Pakistan Shaheens: Imran Butt (captain) (Lahore), Hussain Talat (vice-captain) (Lahore), Aamir Jamal (Islamabad), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Quetta), Haseebullah (Quetta), Kamran Ghulam (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mir Hamza (Karachi), Mohammad Ali (Sialkot), Mohammad Huraira (Sialkot), Mubasir Khan (Islamabad), Omair Bin Yousuf (Karachi), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper) (Islamabad), Saim Ayub (Karachi) and Shahnawaz Dahani (Larkana).