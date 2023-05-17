Kyrgios to miss French Open

PARIS: Australia´s unpredictable tennis star Nick Kyrgios will miss the French Open due to a knee injury, the Grand Slam event organisers the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Tuesday. The 28-year-old has never flourished on the Roland-Garros clay reaching the third round on just two of the five times he has played there. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has not played in the French Open since a second-round exit in 2017. Kyrgios has had a troubled year after undergoing knee surgery in January to repair a torn left meniscus following his withdrawal from the Australian Open. He also pleaded guilty in February to assaulting a former girlfriend, but avoided a conviction.
