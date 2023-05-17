Monthly stipend for 20 hockey players

LAHORE: Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has announced a monthly stipend for 20 talented hockey players who displayed exceptional performance in the recently organised Ramazan Sports Series Hockey Championship.

The initiative was initially announced by Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who pledged scholarships to the top players of the championship. Wahab made this announcement during a media interaction held at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday, accompanied by Syed Umair Hassan, Director of Youth Affairs. Providing further details, the Adviser stated that starting next month, the selected hockey players will receive a monthly stipend of Rs20,000 for one year.

Wahab highlighted the formulation of a sports events calendar for the province, which will include organising major sports events every two months to discover new talent. Following 20 players have been selected for monthly stipend: Muneeb (GK) Lahore, Awais (GK) Sargodha, Rana Sohail (Midfielder) Lahore, Ghazanfar (Midfielder) Lahore, Abdul Mannan (Midfielder) Lahore, Sami Ullah (Defender) Lahore, Hamza (Defender) Gujranwala, Saad Shafiq (Defender) Sahiwal, Umer Gujjar (Striker) Sahiwal, Khalil Ahmad (Midfielder) Sahiwal, Sikander Ali Zakir (Striker) Rawalpindi, Ahmmad (Striker) Multan, Arsal (Midfielder) Multan, Shamoon (Defender) Multan, Zohaib (Defender) DG Khan, Ali Raza (Midfielder) DG Khan, M Abdullah (Defender) Faisalabad, Ali Raza (Midfielder) Faisalabad, Rana Shoaib (Defender) Sargodha and M Siraj (Midfielder) Sargodha.