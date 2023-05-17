KMC land department told to meet recovery targets

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) land department should issue notices of land leases in every area of the metropolis, and the recovery targets for the current financial year should be achieved, the city administrator has stressed.

Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman chaired a meeting with the officers of the land department, the katchi abadis department and the KMC Sports Complex, and Orangi Project Director Rizwan Khan at his office on Tuesday.

Rahman said that efforts should be made to increase the lease rates in the slums, adding that the Orangi project director should focus on achieving the recovery targets by following up on land-related cases.

He said that tenders should be invited from private entities in order to enable the facilities of gymnasium and bowling alley at the KMC Sports Complex. He also said that the purpose of recovery should not only be revenue acquisition but also the provision of facilities. During the current fiscal year, the departments that have not yet achieved their recovery targets should speed up the process in the remaining part of the financial year, he added.

He asked them to compile a complete region-wise list of how many notices have been prepared for the recovery of dues and how many notices have been issued so far. He remarked that attention is being given to providing facilities to the residents of the slums under the KMC management, but the lease rates should be fixed according to the current market value.

Giving instructions to the KMC Sports Complex officials, the administrator said that shade should be provided at the basketball court and the swimming pool constructed at the complex, while steps should be taken to rebuild the dilapidated part of the boundary wall of the centre.

For the constructions, he said, work should be done in collaboration with the KMC’s technical services department. The squash court should also be completed soon, while the Pakistan-China Friendship Park, which is a part of the KMC Sports Complex, should also be used for sports, he added.

He directed that attention should also be paid to the Landhi Sports Complex and the Baldia Sports Complex so that better sports facilities can be provided to the people of those areas. Also present on the occasion were Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Katchi Abadis Senior Director Mazhar Khan, Land Director Sabahul Islam, Sports Complex Director Kaiful Wara, Aftab Qaim Khani and other officers.