KE, Nepra get notices on plea against load-shedding

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued pre-admission notices to K-Electric, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and others on a plea against power load-shedding and shutdowns in the Jehangir Road and Patel Para areas of District East.

Sarwar Shah said in the petition that the residents of the Jehangir Road and Patel Para areas have been enduring power load-shedding and shutdowns on a regular basis on account of the changing of the feeder or the pole-mounted transformer.

He said that the residents of these areas were earlier supplied power through the Rehmani Garden feeder, but now it was being supplied through the Chawla feeder, which had been causing disruption in the electricity supply to the residents for around 12 hours a day.

He requested the court to direct the KE to supply electricity to the residents of these areas regularly and without any interruption because they have been paying their electricity bills. After the preliminary hearing of the petition, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi issued pre-admission notices to KE, Nepra and others, called for their comments to be filed on June 2.