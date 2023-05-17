Policeman hurt during encounter in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

A policeman was wounded and three robbers, one of them in an injured state, were arrested during a shootout in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood on Tuesday. Two more suspects, one of them in an injured condition, were arrested in separate encounters with the police.

According to details, some robbers were looting passersby on University Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal when the police arrived on the scene and tried to arrest them, but the suspects opened fire on the law enforcers and tried to escape.

Police retaliated, but one of the policemen suffered injuries during the exchange of fire. The injured cop has been identified as Atif Shah, son of Zahoor Shah. He was taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital.

Police said that during the exchange of fire, three robbers, including one in an injured state, were arrested, adding that the injured robber has been identified as Azam Ali. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. His accomplices have been identified as Hamid Ali and Ghulam Shabbir.

Separately, the Sachal police arrested a suspect in an injured condition after an exchange of fire in the Scheme 33 area. The wounded robber has been identified as Maula Dad, while his accomplice managed to escape.

In another encounter, a robber was arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire in the Pirabad area. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as Qasim. A pistol was also found on him.