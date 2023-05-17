JI rejects ‘incomplete census’, calls for another extension

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi, has vehemently opposed what he called “an incomplete census” conducted in the city, demanding of the authorities to extend the headcount on more time.

He has warned the government of potential constitutional, legal, and democratic action, including protests, in response to the “injustice” towards Karachi and its residents.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the census results, Rehman stated on Tuesday that the reported population count of 18.9 million in Karachi was entirely fabricated and contradicted the available Nadra data, utility services providers, and polio campaign organiders. He emphasised that Karachi’s population had undeniably exceeded 35 million.