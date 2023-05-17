Two miscreants ‘who torched and damaged buses’ arrested

The investigation team of the Karachi East range police arrested two more suspects on Tuesday on charges of carrying out arson attacks on Sharea Faisal last week.

After the arrest of PTI leader Imran Khan on May 9, miscreants had torched and damaged buses and other public and private properties on the busy artery of the city. The police used CCTV footage to identify suspects, including two men who allegedly torched and caused damage to public transport on Sharea Faisal.

Following technical leads and intelligence reports, a police team conducted raids in the Malir district and arrested Samiullah Khan and Rafiq. During the ensuing interrogation, the suspects admitted to torching one Peoples Bus Service vehicle and damaging another. They were wanted by the Tipu Sultan and Ferozeabad police. They said in their confessional statement that after Khan’s arrest, violence began after Haleem Adil Sheikh had ordered shutting down Karachi.