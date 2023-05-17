Sindh Assembly resolution calls for declaring PTI proscribed entity

The Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging the government to declare the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a proscribed organisation because of its involvement in the recent violence across Pakistan, including attacks on sensitive installations linked to the armed forces of the country.

The resolution on the private members day of the House was moved by MPA Mufti Qasim Fakhri of the opposition Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. The resolution stated that acts of vandalism had been perpetrated in the country at the behest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

It said that assets of Pakistanis were damaged during the arson attacks, which for the first time targeted military installations. It condemned the violence and attacks on the armed forces and places like the corps commander’s residence. It also noted that those protesting over Khan’s arrest had also maligned the armed forces.

Plane crash

The PA adopted another private resolution calling upon the government to build a monument at the site where a Pakistan International Airlines plane had crashed on May 22, 2020, in the Model Colony area of Karachi.

The resolution was moved by Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MPA Rana Ansar, whose husband Ansar Naqvi, a senior journalist, had lost his life in the plane crash. Tears filled her eyes while presenting the resolution. The lawmaker said that May 22, 2020, was a day of a massive tragedy for her family.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said the government would support the demand to build a monument, but the site of the plane crash is situated within the cantonment’s jurisdiction.

He said that the government would ask the cantonment board to construct the memorial. He acknowledged that the plane crash was a massive tragedy, saying that the provincial government would fully support the victims.

MQM lawmaker Muhammad Hussain Khan recalled that 99 people had lost their lives in the plane crash, so the government should have built the monument in memory of the victims on its own, without the need of presenting a resolution in the House.

KE licence

During the proceedings of the assembly, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed, while speaking on a point of order, demanded that the licence of the privatised K-Electric should not be renewed by the government because of the sufferings of the power consumers in Karachi.

He lamented that the electricity consumers in the city had to endure both prolonged power cuts and inflated power bills during summer. He said that it would be unwise on the part of the government to renew KE’s licence owing to its highly unsatisfactory public service.