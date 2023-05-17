Stocks extend gains as investors shrug off political risk

Stocks extended gains to a fourth session on Tuesday amid easing political tensions and a decline in petroleum prices, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index increased by 287.82 points or 0.69 percent to 42,006.25 points against 41,718.43 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 42,081.58 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,817.01 points.

“Stocks closed higher as investors weigh govt slash of POL prices likely to ease inflation and UAE affirmation to support Pak stability,” Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said. He added that pre-budget speculations, Roshan Digital Account inflows reaching $6.1 billion, and easing political noise had played a catalyst role in the bullish close.

KSE-30 index also increased by 119.15 points or 0.80 percent to 15,025.81 points compared with 14,906.66 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares rose by 87 million shares to 196.243 million shares from 109.172 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs5.768 billion from Rs3.370 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.262 trillion from Rs6.226 trillion. Out of 324 companies active in the session, 178 closed in green, 120 in red and 26 remained unchanged.

Nabeel Haroon, an analyst at Topline Securities, said KSE 100 Index largely traded in a positive zone during the trading session to close at 42,006 level (up by 0.7 percent). “This positivity in the market can be attributed to yesterday's Supreme Court hearing on Punjab election where Supreme Court took a subdued tone and delayed the hearing till May 23.”

Apart from that, a call off of a sit-in by a religious party that was part of the ruling coalition against recent Supreme Court orders also provided support to the market, he added.

Major positive contributions to the index came from UBL, OGDC, POL, PPL & PSEL, as they cumulatively contributed 200 points to the index.

The highest increase was recorded in Bhanero Tex. shares, which rose by Rs73.58 to Rs1,054.58 per share, followed by Pak Services, which increased by Rs50 to Rs790 per share. A significant decline was noted in Unilever Foods, which fell by Rs200 to Rs20,800 per share, followed by Premium Tex., which decreased by Rs38.98 to Rs480.78 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a positive session was marked at the PSX. “The index opened in the green as clarity on the political ground boosted investors’ confidence resulting in the bourse remaining in the green throughout the trading session,” it reported.

Sectors contributing to the performance included E&P’s (+109.3 points), commercial banks (+63.9 points), fertiliser (+44.3 points), miscellaneous (+26.4 points), and paper & board (+12.0 points).

P.T.C.L. remained the volume leader with 15.602 million shares which closed higher by 63 paisas to Rs6.75 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 14.050 million shares, which closed lower by one paisa to Rs1.15 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Hum Network, Lotte Chemical, Pak Petroleum, Oil & Gas Dev. XD, Air Link Commun, Fauji Cement, Pak Elektron and Telecard Limited. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 32.867 million shares from 21.112 million shares.