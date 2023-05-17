Rupee weakens in open market

KARACHI: The rupee fell against the dollar in the open market on Tuesday amid a shortage of US dollars, dealers said.

The local unit dropped by 2 rupees to 293 per dollar, according to the rates provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan. “There aren't enough dollars in the market since banks aren't giving foreign currency to the exchange firms,” said a currency dealer.

However, the rupee remained stable for a second straight session in the interbank market. It closed at 284.96 to the dollar, compared with Monday’s close 284.97. Analysts said the rupee might trade within the existing ranges in the coming days as traders would continue monitoring of developments on the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF chief has said that Pakistan will not default on its loans and calls for the international community to support Pakistan in its funding requirements, according to reports. “Being no commercial debt to repay anytime soon, it is true that Pakistan will not default but will continue to live on the edge as the economic activities are stalled,” said Chase Securities in a note.