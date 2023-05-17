Pakistan ships 135,000T of fuel oil as local demand slumps

KARACHI: Pakistan has exported approximately 135,000 tons of fuel oil in the first ten months of the current financial year as the country's local demand sharply dropped, industry officials said on Tuesday.

The demand for fuel oil, also known as furnace oil, plummeted after power plants opted for alternative fuels to generate electricity, resulting in a significant accumulation of fuel oil in local refineries.

Data compiled by the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) revealed that the country exported nearly 135,000 tons of fuel oil between July and April of this financial year. In December, Pakistan exported 54,000 tons of fuel oil, and in March 2023, another cargo of 53,000 tons was shipped. The latest export consignment, consisting of 27,000 tons of fuel oil, was dispatched in April this year.

Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) was the first refinery to export fuel oil, sending over 50,000 tons to a buyer based in Dubai in December. Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) also contributed to the fuel oil exports. Industry sources said the decision to export fuel oil was made due to the significant accumulation of stocks in the refineries, which severely affected their operational capacity.

However, the domestic market conditions for local refineries remain unattractive, with power generation from fuel oil in March experiencing a massive decline compared to the same month last year.

Sources said the fuel oil exports during the current fiscal year are noteworthy because, during the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Pakistan was importing fuel oil to meet local demand.

Currently, local refineries hold over 219,000 tons of fuel oil. PARCO alone has a substantial stock of approximately 100,000 tons, followed by PRL with over 55,000 tons, National Refinery Limited with over 35,000 tons, Attock Refinery Limited with over 23,000 tons, and Cnergyico with 5,000 tons of fuel oil stocks.

The accumulation of fuel oil stocks began last winter when power demand decreased. Power plants are still not procuring furnace oil as electricity generation primarily relies on hydropower and nuclear sources, significantly reducing the demand for fuel oil in power generation.

Sources said although the refineries are committed to reducing furnace oil production as part of their upgrade plans, the implementation of these plans has been delayed due to the government's approval of the refining policy, which aims to upgrade existing refineries in the country.