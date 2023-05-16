Naqvi visits PAF base, Judicial Complex attacked by PTI

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited the PAF Airbase and the Judicial Complex, Mianwali, accompanied by the chief secretary and the inspector general of police.

They received a briefing on terrorist attacks and damages caused by PTI agitators. They inspected the site where a fixed aircraft stood outside the airbase. Addressing the media outside the airbase, Naqvi asserted: “Our brave Jawans demonstrated exceptional courage in defending the airbase and averting a potentially-catastrophic situation. The planning behind this terrorist attack had the potential for immense damage. Thanks to Allah Almighty, the officers and Jawans of the Pakistan Air Force and the Punjab Police have set a remarkable example by safeguarding the airbase. We will recommend medals for them. Any individual who violates the law will face legal consequences.” He assured that none of the culprits would be spared and to date, 54 individuals connected to attacks had been apprehended, with a total of 323 arrests in Mianwali.

The commissioner and the RPO of Sargodha, along with the deputy commissioner and the DPO Mianwali were present. Later, Naqvi visited the District Headquarters Hospital and toured various wards and reviewed medical facilities. He visited the injured policemen and also talked to other patients in the hospital. Meanwhile, he has expressed sorrow over the death of literary icon Shoaib Hashmi.