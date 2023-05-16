IHC orders authorities to produce Fawad today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered authorities to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice President and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry today (Tuesday).

The plea against the arrest of the former minister for information and broadcasting was taken up by IHC Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb. Faisal Chaudhry in his arguments before the court said Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to not arrest the former minister but he was taken into custody by Islamabad police.

IG Islamabad was in the court when the order not to arrest PTI leader was given, Faisal Chaudhry said and added the court barred police from arresting the PTI stalwart. The IHC judge after hearing arguments from the petitioner, ordered authorities to present Fawad Chaudhry before it tomorrow.

Fawad Chaudhry was arrested by police officials from outside the Supreme Court (SC) under 16 MPO on May 10.