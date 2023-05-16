Man gets death sentence for rape and murder

NOWSHERA: Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Asif Khan on Monday awarded death sentence on two counts and imposed a fine of Rs4 million on a convict in a rape and murder case of a child that took place in Nowshera Kalaan.
The Child Protection Court delivered the verdict under the Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010 after the man was convicted on the charges of rape and murder. The convict will undergo six-month imprisonment in case of non-payment of the fine. The convict had raped and subsequently murdered a nine-year-old girl in Nowshera Kalan in 2018.
