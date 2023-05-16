Kenyan delegation visits Nadra office

ISLAMABAD: A high-powered delegation of the Kenyan government visited the Nadra Headquarters and held meetings with Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik.

The delegation’s weeklong visit to Pakistan is part of an evaluation and due diligence process being undertaken to assess the Nadra’s proposal for Kenya’s National Digital Identity Project. The delegation headed by Amb (Prof) Julius K Bitok, MBS, Principal Secretary, State Department for Citizen Services of Kenya, comprised secretaries, directors as well as officials from the Technical and Operations ID Department of Kenya.

The chairman NADRA highlighted the importance of the “Look Africa Policy” of the government of Pakistan. He emphasized that the Nadra was ready to continue its close working relationship with the government of Kenya. He assured that the Nadra was well-equipped to extend G2G support in ID-related projects.

Bitok stated they would use the visit to understand the identity management system and digital ID ecosystem being anchored by the Nadra. “We are looking forward to working closely with the Nadra on the future project related to national digital identity.”