JI slams US grant for transgender education

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami has strongly condemned a grant of 500 thousand dollars approved by US President Joe Biden for teaching English literature and language to transgender students in Pakistan to promote transgender rights, terming it a serious conspiracy against country’s moral cultural values.
JI naib ameer and DG of National Federation for Advancement of Education (NAFE) Prof Ibrahim Khan demanded the government to refuse this US grant and take immediate steps to prevent the promotion of homosexuality and vulgarity under the guise of transgender rights.In a statement on Monday, he warned that such grants would prove fatal poison for the morality and character of new generation.
