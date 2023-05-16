Demand to fix dangling power wires

MANSEHRA: Traders in Oghi on Monday demanded the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) to change the old and dangling wires which could lead to a tragedy in the city and its suburbs.
“The wires hanging from poles to electric meters and other points along with shops and business centres could cause a huge tragedy if not changed by Pesco with new ones,” Ilyas Tanoli, a traders’ leader, told reporters in Oghi.
He said that traders had already taken up that issue with the Peso’s high-ups here and apprised them of the dangers posed by those dangling wires’ nets scattered all around but no remedial measures were taken as yet.
“Many people have lost lives because of the fire triggered by electric short-circuits but Pesco is yet to change those wires hanging all around and these pose serious threats to human lives and their businesses,” Tanoli said.He said that many fire incidents had also occurred in Oghi bazaars owing to the dangling wires, which caused huge financial losses.
