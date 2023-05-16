Tribesmen warn of polio boycott

JAMRUD: A jirga of Kukikhel elders here on Monday threatened to boycott the anti-polio campaigns if the government did not fulfill the promise of providing six-hour electricity to Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district.

The jirga was held in Jamrud under the leadership of Malik Naseer Ahmad. All sub-tribes

and elders of the Kukikhel tribe participated in the jirga.Malik Naseer Ahmed said that the Tesco officials had promised to provide six-hour electricity to the residents of Jamrud on a daily basis, but they did not honour the pledge.

He said the officials had signed a written agreement with the Kukikhel tribe in the presence of the assistant commissioner of Jamrud and Wapda officers but to no avail. The elders threatened that the tribesmen would boycott the anti-polio drives in future if the government did not honour the written agreement reached with them. They also threatened to forcibly lock the grid station in Jamrud.