PHC CJ wants suggestions to improve judicial system

ABBOTTABAD: Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Mussarat Hilali on Monday asked the Pakistan Bar Council to give suggestions for improving the judicial system.

Making her first speech at the District Bar Abbottabad after elevation as PHC CJ, Justice Mussarat Hilali said that she wanted drastic changes in the judicial system in KP with the support of the lawyer community.

“We have to restore the confidence of the general public in the legal fraternity, judiciary as well as the entire judicial system,” she said, adding that the bar and the bench were the defenders of the rule of law.

She asked the Pakistan Bar Council to expedite efforts for increased representation of KP judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The PHC chief justice said the strength of the judges in the PHC was also not in accordance with the population of KP.

The PHC chief justice in her speech said there would be zero tolerance to the corrupt practices in the judiciary. She advised the family court judges to initiate the reconciliation process effectively among the parties. “We are not here to distribute the divorce certificates. We have to make efforts for reunion of the families,” she added.

Justice Abdul Shakoor Khan, Justice Kamran Hayat Khan Miankhel and Justice Ejaz Ahmad Khan also attended the function. Members of Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association such as Haroon Ur Rahseed, Hassan Raza Pasha, Syed Amjad Ali Shah and Tahir Faraz Abbasi Yasir Zahoor Abbasi, Yousaf Mughal and Javed Tanoli were there as well.

The judiciary and legal fraternity members from Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra attended the function as well. District Bar Association of Abbottabad President Sardar Basharat Khan demanded an increase in the strength of high court judges as well as elevation from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Earlier, Justice Abdul Shakoor Khan in his brief address advised the young lawyers to work hard to excel in the profession. Later, Fazl-e-Haq Abbasi presented a souvenir to the chief justice on behalf of District Bar Abbottabad. The PHC chief justice inaugurated the biometric system at the District Bar Association office.