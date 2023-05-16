Minister assures business community of full support

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Trade and Energy SM Tanveer has assured the business community of taking all possible measures for improving the business environment. He made this assurance while talking to a delegation of Pioneer Business Group (PBG) of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its chairman Ali Hussam Asghar on Monday.

The provincial minister said that Punjab government was committed to provide an enabling atmosphere to small and medium enterprises in the prevailing tough situation. “I have adopted an open door policy and visiting markets to get a firsthand knowledge of the issues.”