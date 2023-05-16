Non-payment of stipends: Patients suffer as TMOs observe strike at hospitals

PESHAWAR: Thousands of patients suffered on Monday as all the trainee medical officers (TMOs) refused to provide services at the public sector tertiary care hospitals of the province due to the failure of the government to pay them stipends.

The TMOs had announced a few days ago that they would suspend services from Monday in the state-run hospitals if the Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) didn’t pay them their stipends.

An official of the PGMI told The News that PGMI has not received the funds for disbursement of salaries from the government, therefore the payment got delayed.“Hopefully, funds will be transferred this week and we will make all payments to the TMOs”, he said.

On the other hand, patients suffered when the hospitals opened after two days of weekly off, Saturday and Sunday, and they were refused access to medical care.All the OPDs remained closed as the protesting medics refused to offer services to the patients at the outpatient departments.

Patients who had come from far-flung areas of the province were disappointed when they learnt about the strike by the doctors.Some of them waited but then hopelessly returned home, cursing the government and the protesting doctors.

Besides the OPDs, the protesting doctors didn’t offer services to the indoor patients as well.“There was complete strike in all of the tertiary care hospitals. Both the outdoor and indoor patients suffered as the protesting doctors did not come to the hospitals,” an official of the Lady Reading Hospital said.

All surgical procedures planned for Monday were postponed.

In the LRH, the oldest and largest public sector hospital of the province, a weekly management meeting held with the hospital director in the chair, said that the management was well aware of the problems caused by the non-availability of the approved budget and also trying hard to get the frozen budget as soon as possible so the doctors can resume services.

“We need to prioritise things to run the hospital without disturbing patient care,” Hospital Director Dr. Muhammad Abrar Khan said.Dr. Hamid Shehzad the MD, suggested important points to be taken care of in coming days to make sure patients do not suffer.