Free eye camp, doctors’ training

Islamabad:COMSTECH in collaboration with Islamic Development Bank and Layton Rahmatullah Benevolent Trust (LRBT) will conduct a free eye camp in Nadgemana, Chad on May 21.

In this regard, an eight-member delegation of Pakistani ophthalmologists from LRBT and COMSTECH officials is set to leave for Nadgemana, Chad from May 21 to 28, 2023 to conduct this important eight-day activity to conduct more than 400 free cataract surgeries.

The team will also be training local doctors in the latest cataract surgery techniques, conducting post-operative examinations of patients, and launching an awareness campaign targeting youth to prevent avoidable blindness. Furthermore, COMSTECH, with the assistance of IsDB, has planned to provide a two-year specialized post-graduate training program to 16 African ophthalmologists in diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma surgery at local institutes.