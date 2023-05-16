Flour crisis in Pindi persists

Rawalpindi:The rising wheat prices, reduction in quota of flour mills and the abolition of flour subsidy has created a flour crisis in the whole Rawalpindi district for over two months but concerned food department and local administration seeing the whole drama with closed eyes. The government run Utility Store Corporation (USC) has once again stopped ‘Atta’ supply for over two weeks. The flourmill owners have refused to provide ‘Atta’ bags to USC on subsidised prices.

Punjab government has fixed the rate of 40-kilogram wheat at Rs3,900. The Food Department was continuously purchasing new crop wheat for three weeks according to Rs3,900 per 40-kilogram but flour bag prices were still high. The flour mill owners have ended to make 20-kilogram ‘Atta’ bags. The flour mills were making 10-kilogram and 15-kilogram ‘atta’ bags. In the open market, the price of a 15-kilogram flour bag has gone up from Rs,2450 to a record Rs2,700 while a 10-kilogram ‘atta’ bag has gone up from Rs1,650 to Rs1,900.

On the other hand, the Nanbai association has demanded that the price of bread be fixed at Rs25 and ‘naan’ at Rs30 declared that they cannot sell cheap bread by buying expensive flour. Flour mill owners have also increased the price of flour while the concerned food department and district administration has failed to curb wheat smuggling to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan.

The so-called price control magistrates of the Rawalpindi district have also failed to control the flour price hike and stop wheat smuggling. With the end of Ramazan subsidy on flour and shortage of wheat supply, flour crisis has arisen across the Rawalpindi district.

The Grocery Merchant Association warned that the price of a 15-kg bag of flour may go up to Rs3,000 in the coming week as dealers and mills have also reduced the supply of flour. The Secretary Food (Punjab) also showed strong concerns about ‘Atta’ prices here in Rawalpindi.

The District Food Controller (DFC) Hasan Nazir told ‘The News’ that we have completed purchasing of wheat and now prices will come down. He has admitted all fact and figures said that flourmill owners were buying wheat from open market privately. In a question he said that we will screw several flourmills to provide fine quality flour otherwise we will take strict action, he warned.

Flour Dealers’ Association President Zahoor Bhatti said that the Punjab government has withdrawn subsidy provided to flour mills therefore public was purchasing ‘atta’ in skyrocketing prices.

The well-placed sources informed that if District Food Department and local administration stopped wheat smuggling than locals of Rawalpindi will get cheaper prices flour otherwise not. The concerned food department and some corrupt officers of local administration, Rawalpindi were fully involved in ‘Atta’ smuggling, the sources said.