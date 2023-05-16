MoU inked to promote STEM learning

Islamabad:The STEAM Pakistan, a programme of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the NED University of Engineering and Technology to improve the STEM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) learning outcomes of students enrolled in government schools.

Officials insist that the initiative is meant to enable collaboration between universities, schools, and communities to impact mathematics and science learning experiences. Under it, students enrolled in government schools will visit NED University to learn about different fields of study and will also participate in engaging STEAM outreach activities such as Maths Circles, STEAM Clubs, Safeer or guest speaker sessions conducted by the university in their schools.

The NED will also host students and teachers from the schools for competitions, talks, and teachers’ hubs sessions to further encourage interest and learning in STEAM. To improve STEAM learning outcomes in partner government schools, the NED University will undertake several activities that include conducting university tours for students, leading Safeer guest speaker sessions on STEAM, and hosting STEAM-a-thons. The STEAM Pakistan programme's Policy Unit will provide technical support to NED University for these program activities. Additionally, the programne will connect with relevant teams from other partner universities of STEAM Pakistan for sharing experiences and support.

The MoU signing ceremony was held on the NED University’s campus and attended by Dr. Sarosh Lodi, Vice Chancellor NED University; Ghazanfar Hussain, Registrar NED University; Dr. Saad Qazi, Dean Electrical and Computer Engineering, NED University; Dr. Fouzia Khan, Chief Advisor and Additional Secretary of the Sindh Education and Literacy Department and STEAM Pakistan Lead Salman Naveed Khan and Sana Kazi.

On the occasion, head of the STEM Policy Unit (Sindh) Sana Kazmi said the partnership with the NED, an institution renowned for its excellence in engineering and other STEAM disciplines in Pakistan, marked a significant milestone in the programme's endeavour to advance STEAM education in government schools that lacked adequate resources.

She said the programme anticipated with great interest the engagement between schoolchildren and top engineering students, which would inspire and motivate both groups to realise their full potential in STEAM.

Vice-Chancellor of the NED University Dr. Sarosh Lodi said the university was excited to be part of the STEAM Pakistan programme and wanted, as a Pakistan’s premier engineering institution, to make the collaboration impactful, sustainable and meaningful.

"We are already miles ahead in various STEM engagements and look forward to make this collaboration beneficial for the society and the country,” he said. The VC said the collaboration would also involve conducting guided field trips and hosting STEAM camps or hackathons for students of partner government schools.

He said the NED University would also play a role in supporting content development for mathematics and science popularisation and provide opportunities to its faculty and students to conduct research on the STEM initiatives at partner government schools. "The partnership is an important step towards promoting the STEAM education in Pakistan and improving the learning outcomes of students in government schools," he said.