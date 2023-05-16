Upgradation of Tib, homeopathy syllabus stressed

Rawalpindi: The Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir, has urged to upgrade syllabus and courses being taught at ‘Tib and Homeopathic’ colleges so that educational standard of our Tib/Homeopath practitioners could get international authenticity, says a press release.

He expressed these views while addressing a delegation of ‘Tib’ and Homeopathic Associations headed by President National Council for Homeopathy Dr Ghulam Murtaza who called on him at his office.

The delegation includes Hakeem Ahmad Saleemi, President National Council for Tib, Homeo-Dr Zafar Iqbal, Homeo-Dr Shahid Shaheen and Homeo-Dr Muhammad Amin. The delegation of ‘Tibbi’ associations apprised the minister PSHD of their concerns on yardstick for abolishment of their seats in the government hospitals and other issues in detail. The minister held out assurance to them and said their problems would duly be considered. He observed that every citizen has his fundamental right to get medical treatment of his own choice. He said that the government has the foremost duty to extend quality healthcare to its citizens.

The president National Council for Homeopathy, Dr Murtaza said that five-year course of ‘Tib’ and Homeopathy has been approved by the HEC which was being taught at the five selected universities. Later, the minister while chairing a meeting of the Provincial Quality Control Board Punjab (PQCB), sought details of cases pending for the last five years and asked them to complete the investigations as soon as possible.