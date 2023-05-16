Plan to protect Sector I-15 from pollution

Islamabad:The civic agency will prepare an Environmental Mitigation Plan for residential Sector I-15 to avoid soil erosion, water contamination and air pollution in the coming years.

According to the details, the estimates have shown that 44 tons per day of solid waste would be generated alone from residential and commercial areas of the Sector I-15. There is no significant fresh surface water in sector I-15 but there are springs, which are dry now. A wastewater drain runs from North to South. The drain was previously a stream and people used to take water for different purposes. The water is now unsafe for use because of the mixing of wastewater from residential and commercial areas upstream.

The plan may include temporary measures, such as the construction of temporary walls reinforced with brick lining bordering the construction areas to contain debris and avoid soil erosion and water contamination. The stone and gravel will not be extracted from the areas around nullahs.

Different types of plants will be planted to prevent soil erosion in these sectors including Buddleia asiatica, Cassia artemisoioides, Ballerina cristata, Lantana indica and Hisbiscus rosasinensis. The land for the sector I-15 was acquired by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in 1968 along with neighbouring sectors I-14 and I-16.

The CDA settled the claims of landowners by giving them due compensation and plots were allotted to the affecttees. The groundwater in this sector is available at a depth of 150-170 ft. and being used for drinking and other domestic purposes. People also use dug wells for getting water.

Presently, the sector has a low population with low traffic. The area is also covered with shrubs, herbs and sparse trees. Air quality can be considered good due to the absence of significant pollution sources. An official has said, "The sector I-15 will offer a healthy environment to the residents as it will be protected from sources of pollution under a mitigation plan."