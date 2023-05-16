LDA officials directed to improve performance

LAHORE:Commissioner and LDA DG has called a progress review meeting of various wings of the authority and directed the officials to improve their performance.

The meeting was called on Monday by Commissioner and DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa, in which the progress of various departments and ongoing development projects was reviewed. In the meeting, Additional Director General Headquarters and Additional Director General Housing gave a briefing on their respective wings. In the meeting, LDA DG reviewed the working of various sectors in detail.

Chief Engineer Israr Saeed briefed on the progress of ongoing development projects in the city. He told the meeting that work was going on day and night on Lahore Bridge Extension Project, Samanabad Underpass and Shahdara Flyover. In the meeting, the commissioner was also informed about the progress of the proposed projects in the provincial capital.

On this occasion, the commissioner issued instructions and said that the ongoing development projects should be completed according to the timeline. Achieving the targets should be monitored as per the timeline, in this case no negligence will be tolerated, he warned and directed Chief Town Planner LDA to submit the report of the operations done on 9 model roads of the city.