Facilities for passengers at railway station inspected

LAHORE:Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railway Arshad Salam Khattak Monday visited Lahore Railway Station. The CEO specially inspected platform Nos 8 and 9 and inspected sanitation facilities and directed the authorities concerned to make the sanitation system more efficient. He checked water pressure in the water filling points in trains and other facilities for passengers at the station. PR Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Sufian Sarfaraz Dogar briefed the CEO on facilities available at the station for passengers.