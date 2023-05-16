‘Elections only solution to crises’

LAHORE:JUP-Noorani Chairman Allama Qari Zawar Bahadur said while the country is already suffering from the worst economic and political crises, the new political violence after Imran Khan’s arrest has pushed the country towards further destruction.

Addressing an emergency meeting of party office-bearers here Monday, he said the worst situation in the country made it a laughing stock in the world and people were committing suicides due to starvation, but rulers were still indulged in living luxurious lives on public exchequer.

He said early elections were the only solution to the crises, since the new representatives would take measures to arrest the downward slide. He said had elections been held in Punjab and KP within 90 days according to the Constitution and Supreme Court order, the country would not have faced the worst situation today. He strongly condemned the setting ablaze of buildings in parts of country, demanding impartial inquiry and arrests of the culprits.

Farewell ceremony

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) employees organised a farewell ceremony in honour of retired Deputy Director Admin Tariq Wattoo at the lawns of National Hockey Stadium. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail was the chief guest at the ceremony where the SBP officers and employees presented bouquets to Tariq Wattoo. Dr Asif Tufail also presented a commemorative shield to Tariq Wattoo on behalf of all the SBP staff.