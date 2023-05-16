Seven-day Vision Cricket League ends

LAHORE:A seven-day Vision Cricket League held under the aegis of College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences (COAVS) concluded here on Monday. The King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahmood Ayaz while speaking at the closing ceremony said that he wanted the students of his university to spend time in playground instead of playing with mobile phones indoors.

He described the cricket league as a great opportunity for physical development. He said that a healthy body nurtures focus and mindfulness, so that you can perform your academic and medical role to the best of your ability. COAVS Principal Prof M Moin announced that Pakistan Blind cricket team will be invited on World Sight Day.