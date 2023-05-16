 
Class-9 students registration date extended

By Our Correspondent
May 16, 2023

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has extended the last date for registration of Class-9 students till May 22. A BISE Lahore spokesperson said that the schools can now register their students till May 22 without fine while the last date with Rs600 fine is June 06, 2023.