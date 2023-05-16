Suspected robber arrested after being injured in ‘encounter’

LAHORE:A suspected robber was shot at and injured in a police encounter in Mughalpura here on Monday. A Dolphin Squad team was on patrolling when they received a call of a robbery on police helpline 15. Responding to the call, they signalled to stop two suspected motorcyclists near Laal Pul, but the suspects tried to escape. In exchange of firing, a suspected robber received bullet injuries. He was arrested and moved to hospital. DIG Operations Sadiq Ali Dogar appreciated the Dolphin Squad officials.

Man dies in bikes, dumper collision

A man died and another injured in a collision between bikes and a dumper near Adda Plot.Reportedly, the victims were riding the bikes. As they reached near Jati Omra Road, they rammed into a dumper. As a result, the victims fell down and received injuries. The heavy vehicle ran over a victim crushing him to death. His body was moved to morgue. The identity of the victim was yet to be ascertained.

Mother, son arrested for killing son-in-law

Badami Bagh Investigations Police have arrested a woman and her son for murdering their son-in-law over allegations of making efforts to develop relationship with her younger daughter.

Reportedly, the victim M Faisal, a father of two children, had been living in Gujjarpura with his in-laws. One day, her mother-in-law identified as Nazia with the help of her son Shehroz strangled him to death by putting a pillow on his face.

Afterwards, they shifted his body in a rickshaw to Badami Bagh and dumped it in a deserted place. As the body was recovered, police launched the investigations traced the rickshaw that dumped the body with the help of CCTV cameras.

The suspect woman in her statement before police during investigations said that the deceased wanted to developed relationship with her younger daughter as the motive behind the murder.